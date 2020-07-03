VIP AUDIO 7/3 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: A history lesson on AWA and what went into its downfall, Vince McMahon and transition of power, the reason Undertaker switched to American Badass gimmick (79 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: The history of the AWA and what went into its downfall, parallels between Vince McMahon and Verne Gagne, Vince McMahon and his stubbornness to transition power, how and why Vince McMahon Sr. gave power to his son, the reason the Undertaker switched to the American Badass gimmick, and more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

