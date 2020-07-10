Full lineup for NJPW Cup 2020 finals, Evil vs. Okada face off to decide who faces Naito at Dominion

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has released the entire card for the finals of the 2020 NJPW Cup, which will take place on July 11 at Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka Japan in front of a live crowd with limited seating. The entire lineup is as follows:

-New Japan Cup 2020 Finals (Winner faces Tetsuya Naito at Dominion): Kazuchika Okada vs. Evil

-Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano & SHO) vs Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi)

-Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi & Yuji Nagata & Ryusuke Taguchi vs Suzuki-Gun (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado)

-Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada & Bushi) vs Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori)

-Master Wato vs Douki

-Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan) vs Hirooki Goto & Gabriel Kidd

-GBH (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) vs Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji

