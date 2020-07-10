FREE PODCAST 7/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (7-8-15) Interview with Scotty Riggs, former WCW teammate of Buff Bagwell, plus Caldwell & McNeill talk news (118 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the July 8, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with then-PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill talking live with former WCW star Scotty Riggs, who remains plugged into the wrestling business through close friends. Plus, the VIP Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more!

