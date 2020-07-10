VIP AUDIO 7/10 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): NJPW Cup 2020 in depth, pushes of Sho and Hiromu Takahashi, thoughts on Okada’s new finisher, best matches, more! (58 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch audio contributor Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. This show is dedicated to an in-depth overview of the 2020 NJPW Cup tournament. Radican and Fann discuss the top matches, angles, storylines, and pushes in the tournament. They look at the rise of Hiromu Takahashi, Sho, and Evil in depth, and take a look ahead to the finals of the 2020 NJPW Cup as well. Download this show now!

