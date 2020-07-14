FREE PODCAST 7/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Doubling down on Eye for an Eye stip, Asuka & Kairi vs. Sasha & Bayley, live callers (142 min)

News Ticker

July 14, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com Smackdown TV reporter Brandon LeClair to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers including thoughts on the main event tag team match between Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane, the doubling-down on the Eye for an Eye stip for Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins, the Randy Orton vs. Big Show feud with Ric Flair’s strong performance again, plus Kevin Owens, Viking Raiders, MVP, and much more.

