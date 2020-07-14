News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/13 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including returns of Baszler and Belair, more Eye for an Eye hype, standout Orton and Flair promos, Asuka & Kairi vs. Sasha & Bayley, more (28 min)

July 14, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane, the doubling-down on the Eye for an Eye stip for Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins, the Randy Orton vs. Big Show feud with Ric Flair’s strong performance again, Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, Murphy vs. Aleister Black, plus The Viking Raiders, MVP, Extreme Rules PPV hype including Drew McIntyre-Dolph Ziggler, and the returns of Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler.

