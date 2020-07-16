FREE PODCAST 7/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Krol: Mox vs. Cage for AEW Title, Kenny and Cody hint at being heels, Tully scouts, Vickie, live callers, mailbag (141 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Eric Krol. They talk with live callers and answer emails about AEW Dynamite’s “Fight for the Fallen” including Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for AEW Title, Kenny Omega and Cody tease heel turns, Tully Blanchard scouting could give hints at a future Horsemen-like faction, Vickie Guerrero revealed as Nyla Rose’s manager, Nightmare Sisters, fans without masks clustering in the stands, all with live callers and emails.

