VIP AUDIO 7/18 – Impact Slammiversary 2020 PPV Roundtable: McMahon, Soucek, and Machado discuss returns of ECIII, Eric Young, and Motor City Machine Guns, debut of Heath Slater in Impact, Deonna Purrazzo, more (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon, Andrew Soucek, and Javier Machado break down the 2020 Impact Slammiversary PPV, including the returns of ECIII, Eric Young, the Motor City Machine Guns, and the debut of Heath Slater in Impact. Deonna Purrazzo won the Impact Knockouts Title, Eddie Edwards is the new Impact World Champion, and a lot more topics are covered on this roundtable.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO