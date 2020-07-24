7/22 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Bianca Belair vs. Jessi Kamea, Humberto Carrillo vs. Riddick Moss

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JULY 22, 2020

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tom Phillips, MVP

(1) BIANCA BELAIR vs. JESSI KAMEA

Early on, Kamea attempted a roll-up pin, but Belair stood her ground and performed a backward handspring to safety. She knocked down Kamea with a shoulder block, then did a forward handspring over her Kamea before taunting her. Belair gripped her hands around Kamea’s neck, like the start of a snap mare, but used it as a submission. Kamea broke free in the corner.

Belair sprung out of the corner and clotheslined Kamea. Kamea wriggled free of a body slam attempt, pushed Belair away, then hit a drop kick. Kamea attempted a sunset flip, but Belair held the ropes and blocked the roll-up. Belair tried a violent stomp, but Kamea rolled away, causing Belair to jam her knee as she stomped the mat. Kamea noticed Belair limping, and immediately ran in to grapple Belair’s right knee. Belair chopped Kamea to put an abrupt end to that assault.

Belair did another handspring from the opposite corner, then speared Kamea in that corner. She hip tossed Kamea to the mat, then scooped Kamea into a body slam position. Belair froze with Kamea held at the apex of the move, then performed a few mini-squats before slamming her to the canvas. Belair ran the ropes and splashed Kamea, who had turned over onto her belly for some reason. Belair hoisted Kamea onto her shoulders and landed the KOD, good for the three-count.

WINNER: Bianca Belair in 4:35.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Kamea upgraded her gear considerably since her match against Shayna Baszler last week. The only cool part of this very brief match was Kamea smelling blood when she noticed Belair limping, and striking at her knee. That lasted about five seconds before both wrestlers pretended the injury never happened.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle from Smackdown

Replay of Kairi Sane vs. Bayley from Raw

Replay of Big Show vs. Randy Orton from Raw

(2) HUMBERTO CARRILLO vs. RIDDICK MOSS

Moss controlled Carrillo early with an arm bar, but Carrillo soon had Moss on the mat with a side headlock takedown. Moss reversed into a wristlock, but Carrillo cartwheeled to safety and applied a wristlock of his own. Moss broke free with a front kick and applied a headlock. Carrillo fired him off. Moss rebounded off the ropes and leveled Carrillo with a shoulder block. Carrillo picked up speed and and hit a drop kick.

Carrillo hit a high cross body off the middle rope, then covered Moss for two. Moss rolled through a sunset flip, but then caught a superkick from Carrillo. This knocked Moss out to ringside. Carrillo charged across the ring and went for a baseball slide, but Moss dodged that attack. Instead, he grabbed Carrillo and plowed him into the ringside barrier. We cut to break.

Moss maintained control in the ring, ramming his shoulder into Carrillo’s midsection in the corner. Moss grabbed Carrillo’s chin and screamed, “You gotta wake up! You gotta fight!” Carrillo obliged with three forearm shots, but Moss stopped him with a fallaway slam and a cover for two. Carrillo writhed on the canvas, holding his lower back. Moss moved in and applied a chinlock.

Carrillo broke free and hit a spinning kick to the back of Moss’s neck. Carrillo landed a standing moonsault on the prone Moss, then covered for two. MVP claimed that Carrillo had “a bunch of style, not much substance.” The wrestlers exchanged quick pinning attempts, then Moss hit a big spear in the corner and followed up with a neckbreaker. Moss covered Carrillo for the three-count.

WINNER: Riddick Moss in 6:10.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Standard match for these two – back and forth action with extra pizazz provided by Carrillo.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 6.8

FINAL THOUGHTS: Two okay matches.

