7/15 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Shayna Baszler returns to the ring against Jessi Kamea, Humberto Carrillo vs. Riddick Moss delivers solid action

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JULY 15, 2020

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tom Phillips, MVP

Shayna Baszler returns to in-ring action

Carrillo vs. Moss delivers

(1) SHAYNA BASZLER vs. JESSI KAMEA

Kamea, a Performance Center athlete, was already in the ring as Baszler made her normal entrance. The women locked up twice, and both times Baszler snap mared Kamea to the mat before lightly kicking her in the head in a mocking fashion. Kamea returned the favor by reversing into a snap mare of her own, then kicked Baszler with some power.

Baszler ran the ropes and tripped up Kamea while doing a knee slide beneath her, then landed a kick to Kamea’s left arm. Baszler began work on Kamea’s arm, stretching it before stomping it. Baszler applied an arm bar before firing Kamea into the corner. Baszler landed a few blows, then covered for a two-count. Baszler went back to an arm bar in the middle of the ring.

Kamea got to her feet but Baszler fired her toward the corner again. Baszler ducked a clothesline attempt, then leveled Kamea with a clothesline of her own. Baszler covered for another two. Baszler applied a front chancery while leveraging more damage to Kamea’s left arm. Kamea surprised Baszler with a roll-up pin, but tucked her injured arm behind her back during the cover. Baszler kicked out at one. Both women got to their feet and Kamea got in a few offensive shots, but Baszler soon applied an upright Kirifuda Clutch. Kamea still showed a little fight by reaching for the top rope, but Baszler eliminated all hope by executing a Yokosuka cutter. Baszler then reapplied the Clutch on the mat, where Kamea tapped out in seconds.

WINNER: Shayna Baszler by submission in 5:10.

(Meyers’s Analysis: An unceremonious return to the ring for Baszler – the announcers even strayed off topic in typical Main Event fashion during the match. Kamea appears to be as green as her ring attire, but there were no gaffes.)

(2) HUMBERTO CARRILLO vs. RIDDICK MOSS

After gloating about his power advantage, Moss leveled Carrillo with a big shoulder block. Carrillo reversed out of a wristlock, but Moss slammed Carrillo to the mat. Carrillo quickly kipped up, then landed two kicks and a series of forearm shots. Carrillo took down Moss with an arm drag, a drop kick, then a springboard arm drag. After kicking Moss to the floor at ringside, Carrillo leaped from the apron but was caught in mid-air by Moss. Moss rammed Carrillo spine-first into the ring post – we cut to break as Carrillo writhed in agony on the floor.

After the break, Moss had Carrillo’s abdomen stretched over his right knee. He shoved Carrillo to the mat, then lifted him by his chin while issuing taunts. Carrillo fired back with a few forearm shots, but Moss soon slammed him hard to the canvas. Moss landed some blows in the corner, then set up for a vertical suplex but Carrillo reversed out and rolled up Moss for a two-count.

Carrillo dodged a running attack in the corner, then hit a disaster kick off the middle rope. Both men struggled to their feet in opposite corners. Carrillo struck with another kick to the head, then hit a big top-rope missile dropkick. Carrillo went upstairs again for a moonsault, but during the landing Moss got booth feet up, blasting Carrillo in the face. Moss landed a spear to the stunned Carrillo in the corner, then hit a neckbreaker in the middle of the ring. Moss covered for three.

WINNER: Riddick Moss by pinfall in 5:20.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent action and flow to this match. It’s always fun seeing Carrillo’s graceful yet impactful moves, and even Moss was fun to watch when he cranked up the speed.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

FINAL THOUGHTS: Baszler’s match is something that should (and could, still) happen on an upcoming episode of Raw rather than being limited to Main Event. The national audience needs to become reacquainted with her work as her next run unfolds. Tonight’s men’s match was fine but seemed inconsequential.

