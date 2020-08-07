8/4 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Moose vs. Heath Slater, Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan, Kylie Ray vs. Rosemary, Wrestle House, EC3 evolution continues, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

AUGUST 4, 2020

AIRED ON AXS TV

Announcers: Josh Matthews, Madison Rayne

-Recap package of last week, including Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel, the Good Brothers brawl with Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, and more.

-Impact Intro. They’ve already inserted clips of the new stars in the intro. The announce team of Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne welcome us to the show.

(1) MOOSE [c] vs. HEATH (formerly Heath Slater) – “TNA Title” match



If Heath wins, he gets an Impact contract. After an initial exchange of punches, they have an extended brawl outside the ring. Back in the ring, Heath took over until Moose hit him with a Hot Shot. Moose on offense, including a nice dropkick. After Moose declared that Heath’s children are damn ugly, Heath fired up for the comeback. Heath scored two two-counts on Moose. Ref bump. Heath with the visual pinfall. Moose with the low blow and that was it.

WINNER: Moose to retain the TNA Title.



-Hype for Impact’s two-night Emergence event, which starts in two weeks, then a rundown of tonight’s show.

-Backstage interview with Willie Mack; he addresses the Rich Swann/Eric Young situation and ponders what Swann’s announcement will be tonight.

-EC3 vignette. Quick cuts and black & white footage. He wants to control the narrative. His goal is to beat Moose for the TNA title and burn the legacy to the ground. Harsh.

-In-ring interview with the Motor City Machine Guns, conducted by Jimmy Jacobs. The Guns talk about their history and how Chris Sabin has battled back from three ACL injuries. They both came off really likeable. Interruption by The North. Josh Alexander is mad that they never got an in-ring interview during their length title reign. Ethan Page gets really worked up. Alex Shelley says that Page raided Rick Martel’s closet and called Alexander “Rick Steiner Junior”. The tag team title rematch between the two teams is announced for Emergence.

-Deonna Purrazzo gets a visit from Kimber Lee in the dressing room. Kimber Lee offers to take out Jordan Grace for Purrazzo in exchange for a title shot later. Deonna agrees.

-It’s time for our first Wrestle House segment of the show. Rosemary discovers Abyss in a closet. Susie negotiates a truce between the Deaners. Taya complains about B.O. (Swinger thinks she means Bob Orton) and hands out grooming kits. Tommy Dreamer appears out of nowhere to loudly announce “Match Time” (t-shirt available at Pro Wrestling Tees), which will be a handicap match of Johnny Swinger vs. Susie and Alisha Edwards.

(2) JOHNNY SWINGER vs. SUSIE & ALISHA EDWARDS

Jake Deaner is your guest referee. The match takes place in the backyard of Wrestle House. It was all comedy. Double team moves by Susie and Alisha (which pleases Swinger). A double splash ends the match.

WINNERS: Susie & Alisha Edwards.

-Back inside Wrestle House, Kylie Rae very politely complains to Johnny Bravo that they can’t leave Wrestle House until he “takes the hint” from Rosemary. Bravo heads out the door.

-Flashback Moment of the Week: It’s the ending of Sami Callihan vs. Brian Cage, where Sami won the Impact title on the debut show on AXS TV from last year.

-The Good Brothers are about to get into their car but are stopped by the police, who spot alcohol in the car. Ace Austin shows up and it’s clear he planted it, but Doc Gallows is still taken away by the police.

-Brian Myers vignette.

-Eddie Edwards comes out for the weekly open challenge. Sami Callihan answers the challenge but is jumped from behind by Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes. It’s revenge for Sami ruining Katie’s photo reveal last week. Sami still manages to get to the ring.

(3) EDDIE EDWARDS [c] vs. SAMI CALLIHAN

Josh brings up the history between Eddie and Sami, including Sami injuring Eddie. Sami starts it off with a hard slap to Eddie. Eddie hits a tiger driver, then goes on offense until he missed a charge into the corner and hit the ring post. Brawl on the outside, including dives by both men. Sami went for Eddie’s eye and piledrove him on the ring apron. They brawled on the outside. Back in the ring, Sami took over until Eddie made a comeback with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Sami scored two near falls. Eddie hits the Tiger Driver for a near fall. Sami with a piledriver but Eddie gets his foot on the ropes. Sami went under the ring for a chair, got back in the ring, then decided not to use it. Eddie used the distraction to get the advantage and hit two Boston Knee Parties for the victory.

WINNER: Eddie Edwards to retain the Impact Title.

-Back at Wrestle House, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie are looking for Bravo. They blame Kylie for him leaving, so Dreamer pops up and declares it’s Match Time.

(4) KYLIE RAY vs. ROSEMARY

Taya is the special referee and favors Rosemary throughout the match. Comedy spot where Kylie “steals” Rosemary’s nose. Kylie gets Rosemary down for a pin, but Taya gives a very slow count. Rosemary spears Kylie, who manages to kick out at two despite a very quick count from Taya. Bravo shows up at ringside to cheer on Rosemary. She is delighted, but Kylie takes advantage of the distraction with a superkick and the win.

WINNER: Kylie Rae.

-After the match, Taya reluctantly raises Kylie’s hand. Bravo consoles Rosemary. They discuss getting together but keeping it a secret from Taya. Taya drags Bravo off by the ear.

-Back at the arena, Karl Anderson is on the phone (presumably to Gallows) in a hallway and gets beaten by Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.

-Hernandez strikes a deal with Reno Scum to get his money back.

(5) CHRIS BEY & ROHIT vs. TJP & FALLAH BAHH

Good action between Bey and TJP. TJP and Bahh had the advantage leading to the commercial (Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson hawk a weight loss elixir). Back from the break, Bey and Rohit take over on TJP, until Bahh gets the hot tag and runs wild. After some back and forth action, TJP gets the cross arm breaker on Bey for the submission win. This likely sets up an X Division title shot for TJP.

WINNERS: TJP & Fallah Bahh

-Rich Swann is shown backstage on crutches heading to the ring to make an announcement about his career.

-Josh and Madison preview next week’s matches.

-In-ring interview with Rich Swann. He talks about all he had to overcome to live his dream of being a wrestler. Talks about his leg injury and how the doctor didn’t think he could come back. He defied the odds and returned to take the open spot at the Slammiversary main event. Talked about how Eric Young took away his chance at the title because of jealousy. He finally announced that he was going to retire due to the injury suffered from Eric Young. The non Wrestle House wrestlers came out to surround the ring. They pounded the ring and cheered for Swann. He was helped out of the ring and walked to the stage—where he was promptly (and predictably) jumped by Eric Young, who attacked the leg. Swann screamed out in pain. The wrestlers ran off Young and tended to Swann to end the show.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Fun episode and easy to watch. They advanced the Good Brothers feud with Ace and Fulton. If you’re into Wrestle House, the relationship between Rosemary and Bravo could be fun. Looking forward to the eventual Rich Swann/Eric Young showdown.

