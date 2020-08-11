FREE PODCAST 8/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hawkins: Week two of Raw Underground and Retribution, Orton-Flair angle, Seth-Dominic (134 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast cohost Cameron Hawkins to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw including week two of Raw Underground and Retribution, a big Randy Orton-Ric Flair angle, a big Seth Rollins-Dominic angle, Asuka vs. Sasha Banks, more with MVP and Apollo Crews, Natalya and Lana show up, and more. They incorporate live callers and emails into the mix which included an in-depth discussion on Seth’s current role and place in wrestling along with his social media habits.

