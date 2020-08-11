VIP AUDIO 8/10 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including week two of Raw Underground and Retribution, Orton-Flair angle, Seth-Dominic, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including week two of Raw Underground and Retribution, a big Randy Orton-Ric Flair angle, a big Seth Rollins-Dominic angle, Asuka vs. Sasha Banks, more with MVP and Apollo Crews, Natalya and Lana show up, and more.



