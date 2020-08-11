United Wrestling Network and the NWA announce “Prime Time Live” weekly 90 minute PPV series on FITE starting Sept. 15

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The United Wrestling Network and the National Wrestling Alliance have announced plans to launch a new weekly 90 minute PPV series on FITE called “Prime Time Live.” The planned start-date is Sept. 15. The events will emanate from Thunder Studio’s Long Beach Studios.

“This unprecedented new series will be a grand showcase of acclaimed talent and competitors from all regions and different promotions across the globe in their quest to settle real-life feuds and attain championship glory – with an emphasis on the NWA and UWN Championships,” states their press release. “Each week on UWN: Primetime LIVE anything can happen, in the ring and behind-the-scenes.”

Billy Corgan, the owner and promoter of the stalled NWA Powerrr program, is involed. “I’m pleased that we are finally able to announce some good news, and in partnering with United Wrestling Network we’ll be able to get back to work with what promises to be top-tier matchups, and soon,” he said in the press release. “It goes without saying that 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, and our goal in re-establishing in-ring NWA action was to make sure that our talent would be protected working within the now established safety protocols, as well as delivering consistent, high quality content like our vaunted shows NWA Powerrr and ‘Ten Pounds of Gold’. But this will be more than just a weekly, live PPV broadcast, as we plan on shooting additional content for the NWA YouTube channel and our Patreon subscribers. My goal here is simple: to provide the best contests possible with the greatest talent available, carrying on the great legacy of the National Wrestling Alliance as an independent governing body. And in that we hope to feature at least one championship match on every live broadcast.”

UWN Primetime Live Executive Producer David Marquez touts the project. “To me, ‘UWN: Primetime LIVE’ is a pro wrestling fan’s dream come true. I’ve always wanted to produce a joint program that would feature the baddest and best pro wrestlers from different promotions on the same broadcast,” he said in the press release. “This fan-first way of thinking should allow us to present match-ups that you might not normally ever see on weekly television. There may be a time when you see someone from Championship Wrestling from Hollywood go against someone from Chicago’s Freelance Wrestling, or even fighters out of the NJPW LA Dojo versus West Coast Pro Wrestling. A major goal we have is to take newer up-and-coming athletes and present them in a way that hasn’t been done on a nationally televised show before. With this incredible new platform and opportunity to let the greatest talent shine on a worldwide stage, we are poised to create new superstars! Factor in the NWA Champions and the stars of NWA POWERRR and beyond, all converging for some of the most exciting programming possible. In my 30 years in both television production and promoting wrestling, this project will be the biggest of my career.”