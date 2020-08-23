VIP AUDIO 8/22 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Quildan interview thoughts, Will Ospreay, WWE Network, PROGRESS, and Jamesie (52 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling returns with his first solo podcast since March. He talks about the feedback to his and Rich Fann’s interview with Andy Quildan, his recent interactions with Dave Meltzer and Will Ospreay about the allegations surrounding Ospreay blacklisting Pollyanna, British and European indies finally going on the network, the latest changes in PROGRESS, and the departure of Jamesie from POST Wrestling and Grappl.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO