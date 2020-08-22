Triple H TakeOver XXX Conference Call Highlights: Karrion Kross injury, “digitally engaging” with new NXT UK tapings, further refusal to detail Velveteen Dream investigation, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Following NXT TakeOver: XXX, WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul Levesque (Triple H) held a media conference call for an array of international media outlets. Complete audio of the call as recorded on the line by PW Torch is available now for VIP members as part of the TakeOver: XXX Roundtable podcast featuring analysts Nate Lindberg, Rich Fann, Matt Hustwaite, and Tom Stoup.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider inquired as to the logistics and other details of the NXT UK brand returning to tapings. Levesque suggested that a further postponement of the upcoming NXT UK TakeOver is inevitable, but prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic plans were already in the works to host tapings at BT Sport’s London studios and now “that came back on to the table.” He said they will take “every safety protocol” and “every precaution that we can” including utilizing a “minimal staff” and having people such as himself, Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom, and other coaches, producers, and directors “digitally engaging” from overseas via “giant video walls.” Levesque finished his response with an extreme emphasis on how much he misses having fans present at shows, and said “we cannot wait – cannot wait – to have you back in person.”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful asked if Karrion Kross had injured his shoulder during the night’s main event, and Levesque replied, “We’ll have to get him an MRI and everything, but right now it looks like he separated his shoulder.” He said Kross felt he could continue the match, and the medical staff was comfortable with Kross finishing the match. Levesque called the night “bittersweet” because it was a “dream come true” for Kross and Scarlett, yet now “the uncertainty of something like this” is hovering over it. He hopes “it’s not too crazy and we can figure out how to work around it, or work through it, or whatever that is,” and was sure to compliment Keith Lee’s performance, as well.

Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. followed up on Jason Powell’s (ProWrestling.net) question from Wednesday’s conference call regarding WWE’s internal investigation into allegations made against Patrick Clark (The Velveteen Dream). In response to Powell, Levesque strung together a deflection of the matter, ultimately indicating he’d said all there was to say on the matter in his interview with CBS Sports. Hausman pointed out that since that call, the hashtag “#FireVelveteenDream” has trended, along with multiple accusers alleging they were never reached as part of the investigation Levesque claims WWE conducted. Levesque was more terse this time, reiterating that he’s said all he’s going to say about the issue. His entire comment was, “I think we’ve talked about this. We’ve said our piece on it. I understand people’s positions and their feelings of something that they really just are seeing accusations online. So, I feel like there’s nothing that needs to be said more on it, and again, that’s it.”

Levesque went out of his way to highlight the NXT Women’s Championship match between Dakota Kai and Io Shirai before anyone asked about it, and in closing he acknowledged NXT head writer Joe Belcastro’s departure from WWE. He said Belcastro is “going to move on to some other things. He had, much like everybody, he had some dreams that he wanted to accomplish in life. He found himself here in a position where if he didn’t leave now and try to do those other things, he was like, ‘I will never do it because I love it here so much and I don’t want to kick myself years from now down the road for never taking the shot of trying to do these other things.'” Levesque added that “Hopefully he succeeds at those [other things] but if he doesn’t the door’s always open, because once you’re NXT you’re always NXT and he’s welcome back here at any time.”

Complete audio of the call includes additional notes from Levesque on Pat McAfee’s main roster potential, Scarlett’s versatility, Keith Lee’s future, how the NXT North American Championship ladder match winner was determined, main roster talent asking to be involved with NXT, the real reason Dakota Kai was booked to be scared of Shayna Baszler, and more.