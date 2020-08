SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg, Rich Fann, and Matt Hustwaite cover Lee vs. Kross, McAfee vs. Cole, Shirai vs. Kai, Balor vs. Thatcher, and North American Title Ladder Match. Tom Stoup joins the show to discuss the WWE Post-Takeover Media Conference Call with Triple H, which is included in its entirety at the end of the Roundtable.

