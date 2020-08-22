FREE PODCAST 8/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Konata Edwards and DPalm join to talk AT&T/Warner CEO comments, how they relate to AEW/WWE, loving a product/property you own, more (73 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week is a dive into the comments made by new Warner Bros CEO regarding pivoting to streaming, and the potential ramifications it can bear upon comics and wrestling – two areas we exhaustively discuss. Konata Edwards of Dime on Uproxx and DPalm from MTR Network break down with me the ramifications of a corporate entity not loving the product it sells, the potential for a WCW redux, only this time with comic books, how AEW should view the recent actions, as well as WWE’s move to the Thunderdome, what both WWE and AEW can learn from a Batman video game, and of course slander of Palm must ensue.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO