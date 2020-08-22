FREE PODCAST 8/22 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Diamond Dallas Page: (8-21-15) Making of Jake Roberts movie, stories on Undertaker-DDP angle, his AWA days, Diamond Cutter vs. RKO (96 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from August 21, 2015 with Diamond Dallas Page. Host PWTorch editor Wade Keller talks live with DDP including details on the new “Resurrection of Jake Roberts” movie, details on the making of movie, and Jake’s current health, plus stories on DDP’s WWF-Undertaker angle, his AWA days, the Diamond Cutter compared to the RKO, and more with live callers and email questions.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO