VIP AUDIO 9/2 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk Roman’s title win, IIconics, Rhea Ripley, Thunder Rosa’s introduction, “Eden’s Gate” and “Alpha World,” more (163)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back in VIP to talk about Roman’s title win, why he’ll always wear a top to wrestle in. More on the IIconics split. Rhea Ripley seems main roster bound. Trav and Rich differ on how AEW is/should have introduced Thunder Rosa to the TNT audience. Rich finished “Eden’s Gate” and gives his thoughts, Trav absolutely slobbers over the “Alpha World” series he’s started. An NXT and Dynamite rundown, and then a bit of an abrupt end.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO