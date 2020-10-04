9/30 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Dolph Ziggler vs. Humberto Carrillo and Viking Raider Erik vs. Riddick Moss provide fresh match-ups

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton

REASONS TO WATCH…

Two fresh matchups

Ziggler vs. Carrillo shines

(1) ERIK vs. RIDDICK MOSS

The wrestlers engaged in a prolonged, equally-matched lockup. Erik struck first by leveling Moss with a shoulder block, then kneed the running Moss in the midsection. Moss came back with a spinebuster, then landed three punches and a kick to the prone Erik. Moss knocked Erik down with a reverse elbow, then landed a suplex before covering for two. Moss slowly postured for the ThunderDome, then applied a chinlock.

Erik whipped Moss to the mat to escape the hold, then hit a suplex of his own. He hit a running double knee strike in the corner, then took Moss down with a big uranage. He covered Moss for a two count. Moss turned the tide and speared Erik in the corner, then landed a neckbreaker. He covered Erik for the three count and victory.

WINNER: Riddick Moss in 4:50.

(Meyers’s Analysis: A noticeably brief match, even for Main Event. Not much to see here.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Vega vs. Asuka from Raw

Replay of The King’s Court with the Mysterio family from Raw

Replay of Dominik vs. Murphy from Raw

Replay of McIntyre in-ring promo from Raw

Replay of Roode vs. McIntyre from Raw

(2) HUMBERTO CARRILLO vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER

Ziggler grappled at Carrillo’s leg, but Carrillo quickly got to the safety of the ropes. Ziggler laid in a side headlock on the mat, then applied a wristlock. Carrillo flipped to freedom and reversed the hold, but Ziggler forced Carrillo into a corner with a handful of his hair. Carrillo ran the ropes and hit a flying reverse elbow after a handspring. Ziggler grinded Carrillo’s face against the top rope, then landed a neckbreaker and covered for two. Carrillo applied another headlock and rubbed his taped forearm against Carrillo’s eyes.

Ziggler fired Carrillo toward the ropes, but Carrillo sprung off the middle rope and took Ziggler down with a high cross body. Carrillo used the ropes again to execute a big arm drag, but Ziggler recovered quickly enough to shoot Carrillo through the turnbuckles shoulder-first into the ringpost. We cut to break.

Ziggler maintained control through the break and was grinding his elbow into Carrillo’s ribs on the mat. Carrillo battled to break free of an arm bar, then ducked a Ziggler haymaker. Carrillo wearily hoisted Ziggler onto his shoulders, but Ziggler rained elbow shots down upon Carrillo’s skull, allowing him to fall to safety. Ziggler raked Carrillo’s eyes in the corner, but Carrillo fired up and landed a cople clotheslines and kicks, knocking Ziggler to the mat. Carrillo climbed to the top rope and flipped Ziggler head over feet with a precisely-aimed missile drop kick, then covered Ziggler for two.

Ziggler scooped Carrillo’s feet and rolled him up for a pin, using the ropes for leverage, but the ref sniffed out these antics and ceased his count. While Ziggler complained, Carrillo got to his feet and hit a springboard kick to Ziggler’s face. Carrillo covered, but Ziggler managed to get his boot on the bottom rope to break the count. The wrestlers exchanged quick roll-up pin attempts, then Ziggler hit the famouser. He covered Carillo for two.

With Carrillo stunned, Ziggler “tuned up the band” in the corner, stomping his foot. Carrillo ducked the telegraphed superkick, then leveled Ziggler with a spinning kick of his own. He climbed to the top rope and launched into a moonsault, but Ziggler rolled out of the way. Ziggler quickly got up and this time hit the superkick, seemingly with his last ounce of strength. He covered Carrillo for three.

WINNER: Dolph Ziggler in 7:30.

(Meyers’s Analysis: As if to balance the shorter first match, this match went longer than expected and had quality to spare. Both of tonight’s matchups were fresh, but this one actually delivered interesting content. Especially fun how Ziggler’s finishing superkick was teased once before rocking Carrillo to end the match. Carrillo’s high-flying style was on full display, and who better to make it look great than Ziggler. Worth checking out.)

CATCH UP… 9/23 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Bianca Belair looks good against Liv Morgan, Ricochet vs. Ali delivers