VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #623 (October 7, 2000): Cover Story on potential sale of WCW being talk of industry, Coverage of ECW Anarchy Rulz, Part one of Torch Talk with new ECW World Champion Jerry Lynn, more

SUMMARY of #623 cover-dated October 7, 2000: This issue includes a cover story on the potential sale of WCW being the talk of the industry – the beginning of the Torch’s industry-leading coverage of the biggest story perhaps in the history of pro wrestling… WWF Newswire with details on another Olympic wrestler being courted among many behind the scenes items not reported anywhere else… WCW Newswire with details on Dallas Page discussing a return to WCW, Goldberg on Daily Show, and Vince Russo’s job in jeopardy, plus other backstage news… ECW Newswire with notes on Paul Heyman being upset with claims that he told wrestlers a deal with USA Network was done… Detailed coverage of ECW Anarchy Rulz with Jerry Lynn defeating Justin Credible to capture the ECW World Title… Part one of a “Torch Talk” with new ECW World Champion Jerry Lynn… Wade Keller’s End Notes looks at intriguing Presidential Debates with wrestling personalities instead of politicians… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, ECW on TNN, Smackdown, Thunder, and other TV shows…

