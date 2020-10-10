VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #624 (October 21, 2000): Cover Story breaking news that WWE had become top contender to purchase WCW, Keller’s feature editorial looking at what a McMahon-owned WCW would be like, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #624 cover-dated October 21, 2000: This issue includes a cover story breaking the news that WWE had become the top contender to purchase WCW… Wade Keller’s feature editorial looks at what a McMahon-owned WCW would be like… A Guest Editorial looks at whether a McMahon-owned WCW would constitute a monopoly… WCW Newswire reports on Juventud Guerrera’s firing for an incident overseas in a hotel, Eric Bischoff’s status in WCW, plus Scott Hall being fired… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, ECW on TNN, Smackdown, Thunder, and other TV shows, WWF Newswire, ECW Newswire, End Notes with Wade Keller, and more…

