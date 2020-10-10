FREE PODCAST 10/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (10-9-15) Lance Archer interview talking wrestling in Japan, past memories of WWE & TNA, insight on the wrestler life plus current events aftershow (104 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the October 9, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode, PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill talks live with Lance Hoyt/Archer with live phone calls and emails talking wrestling in Japan, past memories of WWE & TNA, insight on the wrestler life, and more. Plus, the VIP Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more!

