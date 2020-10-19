FREE PODCAST 10/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Darrin Lilly joins Greg to preview Impact Bound for Glory and WWE Hell in a Cell, plus NJPW G1 thoughts, more (104 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Darrin Lilly to preview Impact Bound for Glory and WWE Hell in a Cell. They also talk about, with callers and emailers, the results of the G1 tournament and fallout, Bayley and Sasha Banks, crowds in WWE, and more.

