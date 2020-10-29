News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/28 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk late ’80s and early ’90s kid sitcoms, LitRPG series “Small Medium,” Halloween editions of NXT and AEW, more (172 min)

October 29, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav talk everything but wrestling for two thirds of the VIP including a memory lane filled with late ’80s and early ’90s kid sitcoms. Travis rages over Tiffani Thiessen being snubbed and overlooked in the new Saved by the Bell trailer. Both guys review and chat about Andrew Seiple’s awesome LitRPG series “Small Medium.” Rich runs down and reviews the Halloween editions of both NXT and AEW. The B.A. Mailbag’s namesake chimes in.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020