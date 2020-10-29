VIP AUDIO 10/28 – East Coast Cast #524 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Jey Uso coming up short in feud with Reigns, Sasha taking Bayley’s women’s championship, Orton beating McIntyre for WWE title, more (87 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC, Cam and Trav discuss Jey Uso coming up short in his feud with Roman Reigns. Will Jey, Jimmy, and that part of the family be shunned and ostracized at the word of the tribal chief? Sasha Banks takes Bayley’s women’s championship, but will Sasha get that ever-elusive title defense behind her? Randy Orton beat Drew McIntyre for the WWE title and the crowd went mild. Remembering when AEW promised to be different from WWE’s brand of “sports-entertainment” and offer a sports-based product. Then the guys review the musical and dance routine from last week. Calls, emails, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO