VIP AUDIO 11/7 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Circumstances surrounding the death of Dick the Bruiser, Adam Pearce as a character and the success of authority figures in wrestling, and the history of wrestling in the Northwest (66 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: The circumstances around the death of Dick the Bruiser, where Dick the Bruiser is in terms of the top draws in wrestling, Adam Pearce as a character, the success of authority figures in wrestling, and the history of wrestling in the Northwest. In addition, special discussion on how the election results relate to a pro wrestling feud. All that and more. Enjoy! To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

