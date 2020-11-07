VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #628 (November 18, 2000): Cover Story on WWF suing PTC for defamation, Mitchell’s open letter to WCW president Brad Siegel, Part four of Bobby Eaton Torch Talk, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #628 cover-dated November 18, 2000: This issue includes a cover story on the WWF suing the PTC for defamation, plus a feature editorial by Wade Keller talking about how the WWF could have avoided the entire mess… Bruce Mitchell’s feature column is an open letter to WCW president Brad Siegel, who was trying to sell WCW at the time… Part four of the Torch Talk series with Bobby Eaton includes his thoughts on his various Midnight Express partners over the years… WWF Newswire includes more on the Owen Hart settlement, TNN’s early Raw ratings, and Triple H’s injury… WCW Newswire features the latest on the WCW sale situation… ECW Newswire covers Scott Hall’s ECW debut… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, Thunder, Smackdown, ECW TV, and more…

