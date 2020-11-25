FREE PODCAST 11/24 – WKPWP Wildcard Tuesday: New Schiavone Interview + Survivor Series Roundtable from 2010 with Keller, Mitchell, McNeill (115 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this “Wildcard Tuesday” edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, Wade interviews AEW announcer Tony Schiavone first and then presents the previously VIP-exclusive post-WWE Survivor Series 2010 Roundtable where Wade was joined by PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill to review the entire PPV including the Randy Orton vs. Wade Barrett main event with John Cena as special referee with a major stipulation.

The Schiavone interview covers a wide array of topics including:

How has he had to adjust his announcing style during the pandemic?

Has he had trouble knowing the tone to strike with angles and promos without crowd responses?

How involved is Tony Khan in his headset as he calls matches on Dynamite?

Would the Chris Jericho-MJF alliance be on a different course if large crowds were reacting every week to their segments?

How does he feel about Ricky Starks and Eddie Kingston being added to the roster and shining right away as new heel acts?

Has it been a challenge knowing the tone to strike with Kenny Omega’s character during his subtle and slow-burn heel turn?

How does he think fans would be responding to The Young Bucks vs. FTR given how the Bucks treated him on camera and other non-wrestlers?

What did the Jacksons tell him their goal was in acting out as they have in recent weeks?

Plus a great story about Larry Zbyszko behind the scenes during the WCW Nitro era.

