VIP AUDIO 11/24 – WKH – The News: Top Flight sign with AEW, The Acclaimed featured on Dark, Dynamite and NXT previews, Raw rating, NWA TV returning, more (19 min)

November 25, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including AEW signing Top Flight, The Acclaimed featured and standing out on Dark, a warning sign about Sammy Guevara as a babyface, other notes from AEW Dark, a preview of the announced matches and segments for AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA, a new NWA weekly series returning, Raw ratings, and more.

