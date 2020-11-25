VIP AUDIO 11/25 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Giving thanks – A countdown, with special guest Rich Fann, of wrestling’s top artistic moments in 2020 that we should be thankful for (89 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The top 2020 artistic moments in wrestling that we should be thankful for. On the show, Zack Heydorn is joined by Rich Fann to discuss and rank the top artistic moments from 2020 that we’re thankful for. Heydorn and Fann each bring their top five moments to the table for debate and analysis. Specific discussion points include Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, WWE ThunderDome, wrestling tournaments, cinematic matches, the importance of an audience, adaptation, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and much more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO