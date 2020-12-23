VIP AUDIO 12/22 – WKH – The News: Thoughts on Austin’s interview with McIntyre, Raw rating including 20 years ago comparisons, AEW and NXT previews, Kaz-Daniels segment on Dark, Excalibur gives Taz a hard time (21 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including thoughts on Steve Austin’s new interview with Drew McIntyre, Raw rating including 20 years ago comparisons, AEW and NXT previews, a Kaz-Daniels segment on Dark with some big SCU developments, Excalibur gives Taz a hard time on commentary, and more.

