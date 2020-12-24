VIP AUDIO 12/24 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (6/17/1993): Jerry Lawler and Jesse Ventura join Keller & Schire to discuss King of the Ring and Clash of Champions, plus Mitchell, Madden, Marvez, Nulty add analysis (84 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the June 17, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire with a special late-night weeknight post-event show reviewing the WCW Clash of Champions events on TBS with a Roundtable Conversation with newspaper columnists Mark Nulty and Alex Marvez, special guests Jesse Ventura (WCW) and Jerry Lawler (WWE), and then finally a roundtable with PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell and Mark Madden.

