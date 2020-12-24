News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/24 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Orton-Fiend TLC follow-up, remembering Kevin Greene, ROH Final Battle review, Bucks vs. Acclaimed, UFC review, Raw, NXT, AEW, SD, more (107 min)

December 24, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss the late Kevin Greene’s stint in pro wrestling, then a march through ROH Final Battle, followed by analysis of last Friday’s Smackdown and this week’s Raw follow-up on the Randy Orton-Fiend angle, a review of UFC’s event last weekend including a controversial stoppage, a rundown of AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA, and finally a look at how the New York Jets’ victory last weekend could change the course of pro wrestling history.

