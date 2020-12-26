VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #635 (January 6, 2001): 2000 Torch Awards Results including Best Match, Best Feud, Rising Star, Career Tailspin, plus Mitchell’s Quiz, Keller on Michaels Return

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #635 cover-dated January 6, 2001: This issue includes part two of the Torch 2000 Awards including Match of the Year, Rising Star, and more… WWF Newswire details Shawn Michaels considering a return to the ring… WCW Newswire details the very latest on the Torch’s industry leading coverage of the WCW sale… Wade Keller’s End Notes analyzes whether Shawn Michaels should return to the WWF… ECW Newswire features exclusive quotes from Paul Heyman about ECW controversies… Bruce Mitchell’s Tenth Annual Year-in-Review Quiz… Torch Talk with Steve Corino, pt. 4… Plus reports on Raw, Smackdown, and more…



–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #635

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE