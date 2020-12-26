VIP AUDIO 12/26 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: What happened with WCW and Collision in Korea 1995, possible topics for season 3 of “Dark Side of the Ring,” history of Antonio Inoki as a draw in pro wrestling (41 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: What happened with WCW and the Collision in Korea in 1995, how does that show compare to WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows, possible topics for season 3 of “Dark Side of the Ring,” the history of Antonio Inoki as a draw in pro wrestling with specific discussion on Inoki vs. Ali, and more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO