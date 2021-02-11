VIP AUDIO 2/10 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk Edge’s championship decision, has Miz devolved, was Nia Jax injury legit, Aleron Kong’s “God’s Eye,” more (120 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for VIP talking Edge’s championship decision and who he matched up best against. Has Miz devolved in the last year character-wise? Did Nia Jax legit hurt herself or did she scream about “her hole” in an attempt to go viral? Rich recaps tonight’s NXT and AEW Dynamite. The follow-up on Kenta’s attack on Moxley. Travis read “God’s Eye” by Aleron Kong this week, and he also yells at book readers for their opinions. The mailbag gets sorted and emptied.

