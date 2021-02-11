News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/10 – East Coast Cast #539 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Edge on all three WWE shows, Kenta in AEW, Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair, Bad Bunny and Bow Wow, more (94 min)

February 11, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On tonight’s episode of the ECC, the guys talk the last week in wrestling TV. Royal Rumble winner Edge made his way to all three WWE-branded shows to put the champions on notice. Roman Reigns in particular did not take kindly to the relaxed decision-making of Edge. Cam reacts to Kenta being in AEW and continuing his New Japan feud with Jon Moxley. Lacey Evans has an embarrassing showing in a match against Charlotte Flair. Bad Bunny is all in and making a big splash; Bow Wow tries to glom on to no avail. Live calls and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020