NXT HITS & MISSES 2/10: MSK vs. Legado, Thatcher/Ciampa vs. GYV, Gargano Loves Wheel(chairs), Xia Li w/ Boa & Tian Sha, Ember/Shotzi vs. LaRae/Hartwell, Kushida vs. Theory, more.

Dusty Cup Semi Final – MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma

The more I see out of MSK, the more I can’t help but get behind them. Charismatic, energetic and explosive, they give you an entertaining showing every time. That’s not to take anything way from Joaquin Wilde or Raul Mendoza, as they have shown time and time again they are an incredible lucha tag team.

It seemed obvious to me that MSK was going to come out on top, even before the match began. MSK is a new act getting a decent push, my gut was saying they would make it to the finals from their surprise inclusion in the tournament. The tag division has been lacking over the last year orso. Giving a new act a chance to win the second biggest prize in the NXT tag division is a great way to begin building it back up.

I still want to know what MSK stands for though.

Verdict: HIT

Mercedes Martinez Video Package

I think Mercedes may have come off a little too generic here. “I am happy to be here and want the NXT title, nothing will stop me” was the overall vibe of the vignette. If she put a little more fire into her words, this would have been perfect.

Verdict: MISS

Xia Li w/ Tian Sha & Boa vs. Cora Jade

Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Karter came to the ring before Xia slaughtered Jade in a matter of seconds. They kept telling Xia that they are worried about her and want to help. Kayden approached Tian Sha at the top of the ramp and screamed “This isn’t Xia! What did you do to her?” Xia attacked from behind and threw Kayden off the stage.

Before this whole angle Xia was teaming with Kayden and Kacy for a few matches, so I do like that they came back to that. It helped to solidify the transformation of Xia Li. I absolutely love this angle, I don’t care what anyone says. The mystery of Tian Sha, the great character work by Li and Boa, everything. It might be a bit hokey and a bit out of the NXT norm. But sign me up.

Verdict: HIT

Gargano Broke Arm, Bound To Wheelchair

Gargano was supposed to defend his North American title against Kushida tonight, but it was announced earlier in the day that Gargano couldn’t compete. He was shown being wheeled to the ring by the rest of The Way, and carried into the ring as he couldn’t walk due to his broken arm. He said he was cowardly attacked by Kushida last week and that’s how he was injured.

The small crowd started chanting “Johnny Wheelchair!” – damn I miss crowds.

This was a great heat-building segment for The Way. Gargano has been a bit over the top with his acting as of late, but frankly, I think its perfect for this role. Regal came out and said that the medical team cleared him yesterday, and to stop the charade. Gargano showed the x-ray of his arm which was clearly not his arm. He was doing everything possible to wriggle out of his championship match. Regal told him that he needed to forfeit or let Theory wrestle as his surrogate. Kushida showed up in the ring, blending in with The Way. When he attacked Gargano, Gargano fought back without any reservation.

Verdict: HIT

Dusty Cup Semi Final – Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LaRae

The Way barely got out of the ring before this match started, almost stacking the odds against LaRae and Hartwell after having to deal with Kushida. Moon & Shotzi really seemed to work like a cohesive unit, though I still feel like Ember may have been showing some signs of ring rust. Since her return, I’ve just noticed a handful of mistimed spots in nearly every one of her matches. That said, I don’t think its a major hinderance and it won’t stop her trajectory.

With The Way seeming to be on an “unlucky” streak as of late, I did not have Hartwell and LaRae pegged to win this. Shotzi & Moon have been poised to be faces of the women’s division, it made sense to see them go to the finals to face Kai and Gonzalez.

Verdict: HIT

Kushida vs. Austin Theory

It was a bit confusing to figure out if this match was for the North American title or not. Earlier in the night, Regal said if this match was to happen, Theory would wrestle as the surrogate for Gargano’s title. Instead, the match was made after Kushida attacked The Way and no mention of it being for the title was made. Why didn’t Regal just force Gargano to put his title on the line?

With all of that confusion circling this match, it took me a little time to get into it. I kept trying to listen to the announce team to find out if it was for the title or not.

After deciding that it probably wasn’t for the title, I reset my brain during the commercial break and let myself just enjoy what Theory and Kushida put on in the ring. I forget how big Theory is. He isn’t a monster by any stretch. But in my head, he’s no bigger than Kushida or Gargano. Working a smaller opponent like Kushida made him look a lot more imposing than I’d imagine he is in real life.

Gargano interfered in the match, getting Theory disqualified. He then pulled off the arm sling and miraculously was healed. He pummeled Kushida and told him he’d never have the title.

After the match, Theory was grabbed by someone under the ring and pulled under to Hornswoggles house. Lumis crawled out to spook Theory and Gargano allowing for he and Kushida to lock in their submissions and make The Way pass out.

We should be seeing Gargano vs. Theory at Takeover this Sunday, finally. Gargano can’t run much longer.

Verdict: HIT

Cameron Grimes Is Back and… Rich?

Grimes showed up wearing glasses, leather apparel and driving an expensive white sports car. He was flashing hundreds like they were pennies, giving cash to everyone he walked past. He said that two months ago, Thatcher took him out and left him laying. Grime said he went home and trained, trained, trained. But in his down time, he discovered video games and somehow got really good at them.

Yes. They had Grimes invest all of his money into GameStop. And now he’s rich. Because of wallstreetbets on Reddit. Then he invested in “Dog Coin” and is richer than Elon Musk!

Now, I’m all for an eccentric Grimes. But, anyone who is following the story knows that GameStops stock has plummeted after it rose 4000%. Unless Grimes cashed out during a 48 hour window, which seems unlikely considering his ego, he would have lost money.

I’m not going to poo-poo this yet. But, I’m skeptical.

Verdict: I think a HIT.

Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grizzled Young Vets

The Grizzled Veterans, Thatcher and Ciampa vs. The Grizzled Young Vets, Zack Gibson & James Drake. All four men have very similar gimmicks and this was a matchup that I’ve been looking forward to for weeks. Ciampa and Thatcher look like a well oiled team, not a team that is comprised of two former bitter rivals. They showed it here tonight too against GYV, who have been an established team for years.

GYV played the heels, working out of the corner closest to the camera. As they always do, they did a fantastic job of splitting the ring and keeping Thatcher or Ciampa separated from their partner. Ciampa was taken out shortly before commercial, but was able to make it back for a hot tag towards the end of the match.

I could have made a case for either team to win here. GYV looked to be poised to be NXT Tag Champs pre-COVID and then had to be sidelined for most of 2020 due to travel restrictions, they deserve a big win. However, Ciampa and Thatcher are two of the baddest dudes in NXT, how can they lose?

Ultimately, lose they did as GYV were able to put Ciampa down for the 1-2-3. I would have rather seen Thatcher eat the loss and keep Ciampa stronger, but thats mostly a nitpick. MSK vs. GYV this Sunday at Takeover: Vengence Day!

Verdict: HIT