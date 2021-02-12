2/5 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Seth’s return, latest Elimination Chamber development

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 12, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a wide shot of ThunderDome as pryo blasted and the theme song “Are You Ready?” played. Cole welcomed viewers to “the critically acclaimed and award-winning ThunderDome.”

-Roman Reigns (of course) made his way out first, accompanied by Paul Heyman. Cole dryly said, “Here comes the Head of the Table… The man who claims he runs WWE.” They showed a clip of Edge saying on Monday that he’s waiting for Elimination Chamber before making his announcement. Cole said that has to make Reigns even madder. Adam Pearce stood mid-ring looking anxious about Reigns approaching the ring. Graves said you can be as arrogant and cocky as you want when you’ve been as good as Reigns has been “for the better part of a year.” (Let’s see: Late-August to mid-February = five complete months and two partial months; not “the better part of a year” if we’re counting his WWE in-ring performances. Maybe he’s adding in pre-pandemic happenings, but then why limit it to just the last year.)

Reigns noted that Pearce looks nervous. He said he doesn’t have an authority over him. “You are here to wait on me,” he said. “I am the son, everything orbits me. You’re here because of me. Understand that. You wait on me. I don’t wait on you and I most certainly don’t wait on Edge.” He said he saw Edge last week “and he looked me in the eye and got scared.” He said he got scared because he knows what he’ll do to him. “I will beat him down so bad, we’ll have to put him on a legends contact. He’ll have to be just an ambassador for WWE when I’m done with him.” He said Edge waiting until after Elimination Chamber is a ploy because he hopes someone beats him in the mean time. He said he’s keeping the title on his shoulder as long as he wants it.

He asked Pearce if he wants to talk about the Elimination Chamber. Pearce said yes, and he has a contract that says he has to defend the Universal Title in the EC much like Drew McIntyre. Reigns laughed and said, “I’ll let you deal with Paul on this one.” Heyman introduced himself to Pearce. He said he’d be happy look at the document for them, but the document specifies the EC event has to be built around the Universal Champion, but it doesn’t specify he has to defend the title in the Chamber. (Pearce’s reactions, as usual, are so spot-on perfect in response to Heyman here.) Heyman said the winner of the EC will receive a Universal Hvt. Championship match on the spot against Reigns.

Heyman observed Pearce wasn’t happy about it, but he asked what he could do about it. He asked if he’d fire him. He said to his knowledge, WrestleMania last year without Reigns was the lowest attended of all time. (Uh….) Reigns smiled, admiring Heyman’s work. Pearce said that’s there move, and it appears he has some work to do. He said there will be qualifying matches tonight. He said there are two wrestlers who don’t need to qualify. Heyman said something about Bianca Belair. “Do you ever shut up,” Pearce fired back. Pearce revealed Jey Uso first. As he left the ring, he said the other wrestler he has in mind is Kevin Owens. Reigns leaped out of the ring and got in Pearce’s face and said he doesn’t care about what he just said. “All I care about is you,” he said. He snarled a bit in Pearce’s face. Pearce stared back, but looked intimidated. Heyman tried to talk some calm into Reigns. He said they shouldn’t show their cards yet. but called it “just a suggestion.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Another absolutely tremendously performed segment. Pearce is seriously one of the top performers of the year right now for the pitch-perfect understated tone he’s striking opposite of formidable experienced national TV stars Heyman and Reigns. Jey was also great here.)

-They went to Cole and Graves who reacted. Then they hyped the return of Seth Rollins tonight.