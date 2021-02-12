LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 2/12: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Seth Rollins’ return, Roman Reigns’ announcement, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 12, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FL IN WWE THUNDERDOME AT TROPICAN FIELD

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-A loud roar of thunder gave way to a shot of pyro to the stage of the Thunderdome to open the show. Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the “award winning” venue.

-Roman Reigns’s music played and the Universal Champion sauntered onto the stage, flanked by Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Reigns carried the title at his side, nonchalantly. Graves said the champion appears to be in a foul mood, and for good reason. Greg Hamilton introduced the trio. Cole and Graves recapped the situation that transpired between Reigns, Edge, and Kevin Owens on last week’s show.

Adam Pearce was shown standing in the ring, waiting for Reigns to make his descent down the ramp. Reigns took his time, as usual. Paul Heyman handed Reigns a microphone. Reigns admonished Pearce for standing so far away from him. “I don’t wait on you, you wait on me.” Reigns told Pearce that he has no authority over him, that he calls no shots. Reigns called himself the sun, saving everything revolves on him

Reigns turned his attention to Edge. “I don’t wait on Edge,” Roman said. He claimed Edge was nervous, and downright scared after looking him in the eye. Reigns said he’d beat Edge down so bad that he’d have to sign a legends contract and become an ambassador. Roman said he doesn’t want to wait until after Elimination Chamber for Edge to make his decision. “He’s hoping someone can come along and take this title,” Reigns surmised.

Roman said he’ll hold onto the title until he decides to let it go. He asked Pearce to let him know about Elimination Chamber. Pearce said that, like Drew McIntyre, Roman will defend the Universal title in an Elimination Chamber match. Reigns shook his head and laugh. “I’m gonna let you deal with Paul on this one,” Reigns said. He handed off his mic and stepped back.

Paul said he understands that Pearce has had this agreement ready to go for a week. Heyman claimed that Roman’s contract stipulates that he will appear at major events, and Elimination Chamber is one of those events, but it does not say that Roman will have to compete in Elimination Chamber. Heyman suggested that Reigns face the winner of an Elimination Chamber match the same night. “I can see by the look on your face you don’t like it,” Paul claimed, “but what are you gonna do about it?”

Heyman said that Roman is necessary for a successful WrestleMania. He offered last year’s fan-less, and Reigns-less event as proof of this. Pearce said he now has some work to do, namely by making some qualifying matches for the Chamber. Pearce decided that Jey Uso will compete in the Chamber, and so will Kevin Owens. Pearce left the ring.

Reigns left the ring and got in Pearce’s face. He said he doesn’t care about Owens, he only cares about Pearce. Heyman stepped in quickly to calm Reigns down. “You call the shots around here,” Paul said. Reigns reluctantly stepped back.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Reigns and Heyman were great here, but why is this a thing? Clearly, the winner of the chamber match is at an extreme disadvantage going into a Universal title match with a fresh Roman Reigns. Are we to believe that Reigns has a special contract that allows him to downright refuse matches? Why hasn’t he done so in the past? I understand that he’s thrown his weight around to force stipulations and situations that play to his favor, but his dynamic with Pearce has mostly allowed WWE management to “one up” Roman and get him into matches. I’m not going to harp on this too harshly, as I think what Reigns, Heyman, and Jey Uso are doing is enough to overcome most, if not all, shoddy booking, but I would like to have seen a little more pushback from Pearce before he just threw in the towel and said “welp, I can’t make you do anything.”)

-Michael Cole hyped up the return of Seth Rollins before sending the show to break.

-Sonya Deville crossed paths with Adam Pearce backstage. She suggested turning tonight’s tag team match between King Corbin and Sami Zayn against The Mysterios be turned into an Elimination Chamber qualifier. Pearce liked the idea. Deville said she already set it up.

-Rey and Dominick Mysterio headed to the ring for their Elimination Chamber qualifier. King Corbin followed. Cole talked up his previous appearance in the Chamber match. Sami Zayn came to the ring with his video crew. He cut off Greg Hamilton, saying it wouldn’t be Friday night if management weren’t trying to “stick it” to Sami Zayn. He complained about having to qualify for the chamber match. Zayn said he and Corbin are suffering injustices. He said Rey and Dominick are the poster boys for management interference, but said he and Corbin would be the ones advancing tonight.

(1) REY & DOMINICK MYSTERIO vs. KING CORBIN & SAMI ZAYN – Elimination Chamber qualifying match

Rey Mysterio began the match with King Corbin. Mysterio quickly tripped Corbin into the ropes and set up for the 619, but Sami Zayn grabbed Rey’s leg and tripped him up, pulling him to the outside. Dominick Mysterio launched himself onto Zayn as Rey returned to the ring. Corbin and Mysterio got tied up near the ropes and Rey round up dumping Corbin over the top to the outside. Cole sent the show to commercial.

King Corbin had Mysterio in a modified chin lock when the show returned from break. Mysterio fought his way out of the hold, but Corbin caught him by the throat and scooped him up for a choke slam. Rey managed to break free and trip Corbin into the turnbuckle. Corbin tagged in Sami Zayn. Rey darted across the ring and tagged in Dominick.

Dominick whipped Sami to the corner and caught him with a big running elbow. He leapt to the second rope and hit a quick spinning tornado DDT, covering Zayn for a near fall. Dominick slammed Zayn’s head into the turnbuckle and then hit a quick leaping senton from the apron. Corbin tried to get involved, but Corbin took him down as well. Zayn recovered, attacking Dominick from behind and hitting the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall of his own.

Zayn set up Dominick for a suplex. Dominick spun through it and hit a neckbreaker. Dom covered, but Corbin broke it up. Mysterio came in to provide assistance. He tripped Corbin into the ropes and he and Dominick hit a double 619. Corbin fell to the outside. Mysterio leapt onto Corbin. Zayn caught Dominick with a quick exploder suplex, then followed it up with the Heluva Kick to pin Dominick for three.

WINNER: Sami Zayn & King Corbin in 7:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: None of these four really strike me as viable or interesting Chamber match competitors. Nothing against Zayn, who is doing great work in this role, but it’s hard to imagine anyone taking him seriously as a contender. Corbin certainly careers little credibility here, and the Mysterios have hardly been booked in a way that would suggest they’re deserving of a title match. In any case, this match was just the next step in this meandering feud that seems to serve little purpose other than to keep everyone involved busy.)

-Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode approached Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville in a backstage office. Roode suggested he and Ziggler be added to the chamber match. Deville asked if they wanted to enter the match together, as one entrant. They clarified. Sonya laughed, offering them a real opportunity against Cesaro and Daniel Bryan.

-Big E headed to the ring as Cole sent the show to break.