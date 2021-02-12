VIP AUDIO 2/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Wade pronounces cities in Scotland, Todd’s reshuffled WWE roster hierarchy, wrestlers wearing boxer t-shirts, great first-time match-ups, wrestler encounters, Yokozuna doc (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following questions and topics submitted by readers…
- Wade is challenged by a listener to pronounce six cities in Scotland. (Spoiler Alert: He doesn’t do well.) Then Wade challenges Todd to pronounce one Minneapolis suburb.
- Have there been great matches where it appeared a promotion booked themselves into a corner only to use a creative finish to get out of it? Which leads to talk about the Rock vs. Mick Foley I Quit match.
- What are your favorite first-time match-ups?
- Are there any other in-person hostile or funny encounters Wade or Todd have had with wrestlers over the years?
- Are you annoyed by wrestlers wearing boxer t-shirts on TV? Are you annoyed by announcers talking about pro wrestler’s previous sports backgrounds?
- Would it help AEW viewership if they offered the entire series online so viewers could catch up, given people’s binge-habits with streaming drama series now?
- Review of the Yokozuna documentary on WWE Network.
- Who are some of the most head-turning appearances of pro wrestlers?
- Is Alexa Bliss more similar to Lana than most people acknowledge?
- What would your card of all black wrestlers look like?
- Would you agree that “Powerhouse” Hobbs is “the next Hacksaw,” as Butch Reed put it.
- What would the hierarchy be of Todd’s roster of wrestlers in WWE?
- Are Edge and WWE getting too much criticism over him winning the Royal Rumble instead of a younger wrestler?
- Why do wrestlers talk with the wrestling media when they’re so negative about WWE compared to AEW?
- Making a case for the MJF-Sammy phone skit actually making sense.
- Is the primary cause of wrestling’s tapering off after a peak in popularity the expansion of hours produced rather than other factors often sites such as not creating new stars?
