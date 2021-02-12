AEW and NXT take big viewership hits against cable coverage of Trump Impeachment coverage, seven-day total updates

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite last night (2/10) drew 741,000 live and same-night DVR viewers, down from 844,000 the prior week.

NXT on USA last night drew 558,000 live and same-night DVR viewers, down from 610,000 last week. That’s the third lowest viewership in series history on USA Network.

AEW drew a 0.52 total rating compared to NXT’s 0.48.

In the key demos, AEW outdrew NXT as usual:

18-49 adults: 0.29 to 0.12.

18-49 males: 0.40 to 0.15

18-34 males: 0.20 to 0.05

Both shows took a hit due to a surge in cable news coverage of the Senate Impeachment Trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump. In fact, 19 out of the top 20 shows in the key 18-49 demographic were CNN or MSNBC programs covering the trial. Only an MTV episode of “Challenge: Double Agent” finished in the top 20 otherwise. AEW landed at no. 21, ahead of the top rated NBA game on ESPN at position no. 24. NXT finished no. 62.

Last week’s AEW’s three-day viewership total was 1.077 million; NXT’s was 694,000.

In seven-day total viewership, the Jan. 13 and Jan. 20 episode of Dynamite finished above 1 million – 1.007 million and 10.034 respectively. Eight of the ten weeks through Jan. 20 drew 1 million plus viewers. Over that ten week period, AEW added an average of 238,000 viewers added viewers after the first-day total.

The Jan. 20 episode of NXT drew 767,000 total viewers. The Jan. 13 episode drew 670,000 total. Over that ten week period, NXT added an average of 121,000 viewers added viewers after the first-day total.