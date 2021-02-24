News Ticker

Paul Wight to appear on AEW Dynamite next week

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 24, 2021

Big Show (artist Travis Beaven © PWTorch)
After the news hit the wrestling world today that Paul Wight (f/k/a Big Show in WWE) signed with AEW, the next question became, when is Wight going to appear on Dynamite?

AEW answered that question on tonight’s episode of Dynamite and confirmed that Wight would appear on the show next week.

Wight will join Tony Schiavone as the announce team for AEW’s new YouTube show, AEW Dark: Elevation. Elevation will debut on Monday March 15. At this time, it’s unknown what Wight will do on Dynamite. In addition to Wight, next week’s show will feature Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaquille O’Neal & Jade.

CATCH-UP: 2/24 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Sting responds to Cage powerbomb, Archer vs. Fenix, Page vs. Kassidy (w/Hardy), more

