Paul Wight to appear on AEW Dynamite next week

After the news hit the wrestling world today that Paul Wight (f/k/a Big Show in WWE) signed with AEW, the next question became, when is Wight going to appear on Dynamite?

AEW answered that question on tonight’s episode of Dynamite and confirmed that Wight would appear on the show next week.

In addition to hosting Dark: Elevation with @tonyschiavone24 which premieres Monday, March 15th on our YouTube Channel, we will hear from @PaulWight FOR THE FIRST TIME in AEW next Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDyanmite! Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/euqfgODbCt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2021

Wight will join Tony Schiavone as the announce team for AEW’s new YouTube show, AEW Dark: Elevation. Elevation will debut on Monday March 15. At this time, it’s unknown what Wight will do on Dynamite. In addition to Wight, next week’s show will feature Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaquille O’Neal & Jade.

