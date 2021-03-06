VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #645 (March 17, 2001): WWF’s renewed interest in buying WCW, WWF rumored deal with Hulk Hogan, Torch Talk with Sonny Onoo, Keller on WCW’s final PPV Greed, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #645 cover-dated March 17, 2001: This issue includes a Cover Story on the future of WCW with breaking news of WWF’s renewed interest in the promotion… WCW Newswire has the latest on Eric Bischoff’s investors’ attempts to buy the company, and lots of backstage info on the pending changes… WWF Newswire reports on a deal rumored with Hulk Hogan, Jerry Lawler’s status, Raw and XFL ratings, what Paul Heyman is saying about the state of ECW, and more… Part two of the Torch Talk with Sonny Onoo including his accusations of racial discrimination from the company… Plus Wade Keller’s End Notes on why WCW’s final PPV is appropriately named Greed, Letters to the Torch, ETC. Newswire, and reports on Raw, Nitro, Thunder, Smackdown, and more…



