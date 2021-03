FREE PODCAST 3/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati: Bryan beats Uso to earn Universal Title match, has Edge lost all momentum, Murphy, Apollo, Reginald, AEW Mystery Star talk (131 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Nick Barbati to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Daniel Bryan beats Jey Uso to earn Universal Title match, Murphy returns and loses to Cesaro, Apollo Crews calls out Big E, Reginald rejected by two woman and admired by another, and more, plus some AEW Mystery Star talk.

