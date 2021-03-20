VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #647 (March 31, 2001): MAJOR NEWS – WWF buys WCW, the inside story, in-depth analysis, Mark Madden Torch Talk on downfall of WCW, Keller’s End Notes initial reaction to WCW sale

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #647 cover-dated March 31, 2001: This issue includes in-depth coverage of one of the biggest stories in pro wrestling history – WWF’s purchase of WCW – including a cover story with the inside story on the purchase, Torch Roundtable analysis of the purchase, reader reaction to the purchase, Wade Keller’s “End Notes” on why it’s not a sad day for the industry, Torch Talk with Mark Madden featuring his thoughts on WCW’s downfall, WWF Newswire and WCW Newswire backstage reaction to the news, and more… Plus reports on Raw, the final Nitro, Thunder, Smackdown, and more…



