VIP AUDIO 3/19 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Final Fastlane hype, Jey vs. Edge to become Enforcer Referee on Sunday, Banks vs. Jax, Big E brawls with Crews, KO-Sami angle, more (25 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Edge beating Jey Uso to become special enforcer referee, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns hype Fastlane match, Shayna Baszler kicks Nia Jax, speculation on the Fastlane main event outcome and ramifications, Seth Rollins talks Cesaro, Edge and Bryan cut promos about Fastlane, Sami Zayn attacked Kevin Owens, Shayna Bazler vs. Bianca Belair, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO