Turner Sports picks up NHL package, no announcement on how it will impact AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The NHL announced today that they have signed a seven year deal with Turner Sports. Stanley Cup Playoff and Stanley Cup Final games will broadcast on TNT and TBS starting with the 2021-2022 season. The contract between Turner Sports and The NHL runs through 2027-2028.

Disney and Turner both have rights to air the Stanley Cup Final in the coming years. TNT will air the finals in 2023, 2025, and 2027. Disney has the rights for the other four years until the 2028 season ends. Additionally, Turner Sports will get one conference final series each season and half of the first two rounds of the playoffs. They will also air 72 regular-season games per season.

With NBC recently dropping out of the bidding for what was considered the second NHL package, it became clear that Turner Sports was the front runner to add hockey to their lineup. ESPN owns the rights to the primary NHL package.

What this means for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights right now is unclear. It all depends on which channel Turner Sports decides to use to air their doubleheader hockey games during the NHL season. As of this time, nothing has been announced. AEW’s current TV contract with Turner runs through 2023.